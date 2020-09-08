Advertisement

De Pere School District announces COVID-19 case at Heritage Elementary

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Families of students attending Heritage School were notified Monday of a person who attends Heritage Elementary testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the De Pere School District, the person who tested positive is quarantined, and add all of the students and staff who attend the same classroom as the person who tested positive will be quarantined for at least 14 days. The quarantine is part of the district’s protocol, according to the letter sent to Heritage families.

The letter didn’t state whether or not the person who tested positive was a student or a staff member.

District officials say classes for all other students at Heritage will resume Tuesday morning, and add if a student wasn’t in direct contact with the person who tested positive, their family won’t be directly contacted by the District or the De Pere Health Department.

The letter states the district is in contact with the De Pere Health Department.

Click here to read the full letter sent to Heritage families.

