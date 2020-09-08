COVID-19 case confirmed within Oconto Falls Public School District

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - Families of the Oconto Falls Public School District were notified Tuesday afternoon of a staff or student testing positive for COVID-19.

In a letter obtained by Action 2 News, district officials told families they’re working with the Oconto County Public Health Department to find, notify and quarantine students and staff who may have come into close contact with the person who tested positive.

The district didn’t specify which school was involved, or if the person was a student or a staff member.

In addition, the district said they’re taking ‘extensive’ disinfection measures throughout the school buildings.

If a student had close contact with the person who tested positive, the family will be notified by a phone call and letter with information on what to do next.

Parents and guardians are being asked to monitor your student for symptoms and to follow guidance issued by the health department.

Families are also asked to follow the district’s website for COVID-19 updates, which can be found by clicking here.

