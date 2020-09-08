Advertisement

Bucks’ Giannis out for Game 5 vs. Heat

The reigning MVP will miss the make-or-break game with a right ankle injury
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after hurting his ankle during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Buena Vista, FL (WBAY) - Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will reportedly miss Game 5 vs. the Miami Heat on Tuesday night with a right ankle injury.

Facing elimination down 3-1 in the series, Milwaukee had tried to leave Antetokounmpo’s decision up to a game-time decision, but after arriving at the arena in a walking boot and shooting some jumpers pregame, the decision was apparently made about an hour before tipoff.

The Bucks managed to stave off elimination without Antetokounmpo for the final 39 minutes of Game 4, defeating Miami in overtime behind 36 points by all-star Khris Middleton.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

