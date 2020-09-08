Bucks’ Giannis out for Game 5 vs. Heat

Lake Buena Vista, FL (WBAY) - Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will reportedly miss Game 5 vs. the Miami Heat on Tuesday night with a right ankle injury.

Facing elimination down 3-1 in the series, Milwaukee had tried to leave Antetokounmpo’s decision up to a game-time decision, but after arriving at the arena in a walking boot and shooting some jumpers pregame, the decision was apparently made about an hour before tipoff.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5 vs. Miami with right ankle sprain, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 8, 2020

The Bucks managed to stave off elimination without Antetokounmpo for the final 39 minutes of Game 4, defeating Miami in overtime behind 36 points by all-star Khris Middleton.

