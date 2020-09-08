Bucks’ Giannis out for Game 5 vs. Heat
The reigning MVP will miss the make-or-break game with a right ankle injury
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Buena Vista, FL (WBAY) - Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will reportedly miss Game 5 vs. the Miami Heat on Tuesday night with a right ankle injury.
Facing elimination down 3-1 in the series, Milwaukee had tried to leave Antetokounmpo’s decision up to a game-time decision, but after arriving at the arena in a walking boot and shooting some jumpers pregame, the decision was apparently made about an hour before tipoff.
The Bucks managed to stave off elimination without Antetokounmpo for the final 39 minutes of Game 4, defeating Miami in overtime behind 36 points by all-star Khris Middleton.
