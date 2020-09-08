AstraZeneca COVID-1 9 vaccine trials halted at UW Health

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is halting their AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trials on Tuesday after a suspected adverse reaction in the United Kingdom.

A spokesperson for UW Health sent an email with the announcement.

The first one to receive an injection in Madison is Dr. Jeff Pothof, the UW-Health Chief Quality Officer. He says that because his professional life has been consumed with COVID-19 over the past few months, he felt called to be part of the solution.

This is a developing story.

