AstraZeneca COVID-1 9 vaccine trials halted at UW Health
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is halting their AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trials on Tuesday after a suspected adverse reaction in the United Kingdom.
A spokesperson for UW Health sent an email with the announcement.
The first one to receive an injection in Madison is Dr. Jeff Pothof, the UW-Health Chief Quality Officer. He says that because his professional life has been consumed with COVID-19 over the past few months, he felt called to be part of the solution.
This is a developing story.
