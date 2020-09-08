Advertisement

Appleton International Airport announces Charlotte flights

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton International Airport has announced new nonstop flights to Charlotte, North Carolina.

The American Airlines flights start Thursday, Nov. 5.

The flight also offers connections to more than 50 cities in the southeast and destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean.

The flight will operate daily. It departs from Appleton at 7 a.m. and arrives in Charlotte at 10:20 a.m.

Return flights from Charlotte leave at 8 p.m.

CLICK HERE to book a flight from Appleton to Charlotte.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Registered sex offender charged with child sex assault in Oconto County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On Aug. 12, police were informed of allegations of child sex assault regarding San Roman.

Crime

Man arrested for armed gas station robbery in Fox Crossing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say the same Speedway station was robbed on Saturday, Aug. 22.

News

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Fond du Lac County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The man was taken to St. Agnes Hospital where he died.

News

How to help the Down Syndrome Awareness Walk as it goes virtual

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
You can walk whenever you want and there’s no set distances. You can sign up as a team and raise money or donate to one of the teams.

Latest News

News

WATCH: How to help Down Syndrome Awareness Walk

Updated: 9 hours ago
Teams and donations are needed.

News

WATCH: Family's connection to Down Syndrome Walk

Updated: 9 hours ago
How to take part in the 2020 virtual walk.

News

Power 2 Change: Final thoughts from community members

Updated: 15 hours ago
Power 2 Change: Final thoughts from community members

News

Wisconsin Professional Police Association “Blueprint for Change” aims to establish body-worn camera grant

Updated: 15 hours ago
Wisconsin Professional Police Association “Blueprint for Change” aims to establish body-worn camera grant

News

Power 2 Change: Final thoughts from community members

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Cami Rapson
Throughout the past two months, Action 2 News has spoken with community members every Thursday night about racism, social justice and the Power 2 Change.

News

De Pere School District announces COVID-19 case at Heritage Elementary

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the School District, the person who tested positive is quarantined, and all of the students and staff in the classroom which the person who tested positive attends will be quarantined for at least 14 days.