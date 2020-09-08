Appleton East English teacher makes creative welcome back video for students

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - This school year is very different, and one Appleton teacher is embracing it.

Paul Miller, an English teacher at Appleton East High School, released a music video last week.

He always starts the school year singing a song, but with Appleton schools starting online, he re-created the words to the ’Friends’ theme song, and released the video online.

“Learning is about being uncomfortable and challenging your skills and pushing your ideas, so I try to get a little uncomfortable in front of the students on the first day,” said Miller.

If the school year starts off well and continues to go well, Appleton schools could move into a hybrid model, with students attending class some days in person and others online.

