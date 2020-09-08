Advertisement

1 killed in Florence County motorcycle crash

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF FLORENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say an Upper Michigan man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Florence County Monday evening.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 2 near the intersection of County Highway NN in the Town of Florence shortly after 7 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says a 39-year-old man from Dickinson County was taken to Dickinson County Memorial Hospital, and then taken to a Green Bay hospital, where he later died from injuries.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released at this time.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AstraZeneca COVID-1 9 vaccine trials halted at UW Health

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
UW Health is halting their AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trials on Tuesday.

News

UW-Oshkosh celebrates the start of a new school year

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
It is Opening Day 2020 at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

News

Designs of new Neenah High School to be unveiled during virtual engagement session

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Community members are invited to participate in a virtual engagement session later this month to view the initial designs for the new Neenah High School.

News

Algoma to upgrade storm water drainage into Lake Michigan

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
Algoma is upgrading its storm water drainage system into Lake Michigan in an effort to improve water quality.

Latest News

News

Walk for Down syndrome will be virtual

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The fundraiser usually held in Green Isle Park in Allouez will be online

News

Pandemic changes hands-on medical learning

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The pandemic has affected all levels of education - even for those training to be doctors

News

COVID-19 forces medical school students to learn new era of medicine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
The pandemic has forced changes to all types of schooling, including medical school. Soon-to-be doctors are adapting to learning in a new era of medicine.

News

Y Learning Academy helps remote students

Updated: 1 hour ago
There's a waiting list for students who want to use the facility

News

Free lunches even for virtual students

Updated: 1 hour ago
School districts make sure students in class remotely still get a good meal

Crime

Prokopovitz trial set for October, 7 years after wife’s disappearance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
James Prokopovitz is accused of murdering his wife, who disappeared in April, 2013.