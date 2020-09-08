1 killed in Florence County motorcycle crash

TOWN OF FLORENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say an Upper Michigan man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Florence County Monday evening.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 2 near the intersection of County Highway NN in the Town of Florence shortly after 7 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says a 39-year-old man from Dickinson County was taken to Dickinson County Memorial Hospital, and then taken to a Green Bay hospital, where he later died from injuries.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released at this time.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.