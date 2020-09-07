Wisconsin man drowns trying to rescue women in lake

PATOKA LAKE, Ind. (AP) - A Wisconsin man drowned Sunday after he jumped into a lake to save two women who were tubing in southern Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the women were on an inflatable tube tied to a rental boat on Patoka Lake when they fell off and struggled to stay afloat. Travis Ray St. Martin, 33, of Racine jumped off the boat to help them.

Ray St. Martin disappeared under the water.

The women were rescued by people on other nearby boats.

Ray St. Martin’s body was found later Sunday evening. Authorities are calling it an accidental drowning.

The DNR says the rental boat had life preservers but no one was using them.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.