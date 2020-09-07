Advertisement

“Uber for lawn care” now available in Green Bay

The GreenPal app promises to help homeowners connect with and pay lawn care professionals without having to meet face-to-face
The GreenPal app promises to help homeowners connect with and pay lawn care professionals without having to meet face-to-face
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Homeowners are working to finish those final landscaping projects of the season as summer winds down.

GreenPal has been described as “Uber for lawn care.” It’s a Nashville-based company operating in at least 46 states and is now available in Green Bay.

“It’s the easiest way for homeowners to find, schedule, and pay their lawn guy,” GreenPal co-founder Gene Caballero said.

GreenPal uses technology to help connect homeowners with lawn care professionals virtually -- in what’s traditionally a cash business with meet-and-greets required.

“It allows a homeowner to get bids without having to meet a vendor, and then, you know, when the service has been completed, they don’t have to exchange money or anything like that,” Caballero said.

Finding a lawn care professional through GreenPal starts by typing in the address where you need the work done on the company’s website or free smartphone app.

“What that does is it alerts all of the pre-screened vendors in the area that there’s a new lawn up for bid. Vendors bid on the property, and all of those bids go to the homeowner. The homeowner can see the vendor’s rating, reviews, pictures of work and price, and then they can decide who they want to work with,” Caballero described.

Vendors like Tyler Zima, owner of River City Property Maintenance in Wrightstown. He uses GreenPal to make his business more stable and profitable.

“It will add clients, add accounts, and the goal through Green Pal is that they become regular accounts not just one-off cuts,” Zima said.

While there are still a few weeks left to cut the grass this season, it will soon be time to trade those lawn mowers for snowblowers and shovels.

GreenPal says it’s ready to help through the winter months, too, offering snow removal services for the first time last year.

