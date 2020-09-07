Advertisement

Survey: Coronavirus causes construction project delays, cancellations in Wisconsin

By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Since the start of the pandemic, experts estimate the construction industry has lost more than 400,000 jobs because of projects being stalled across the country.

“Few firms have survived unscathed from the pandemic amid widespread project delays and cancelations,” said Ken Simonson, Chief Economist for the Associated General Contractors of America.

Simonson said the results of a nationwide survey of more than 2,000 construction firms paint a grim picture of the current construction industry.

“Sixty percent of responding firms report having at least one future project postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus,” said Simonson.

In the Midwest, 62 percent of firms report having at least on future project postponed. In Wisconsin, that number jumps to 77 percent.

In Wisconsin, 46 percent say current construction projects have been halted too.

“What the response made clear is the coronavirus is delivering a one-punch to the construction industry. The pandemic is undermining demand for construction, prompting project delays and cancelations, layoffs and furloughs,” said Stephen Sandherr, CEO, Associated General Contractors of America.

According to the survey, conducted by Associated General Contractors of America, 34-percent of Wisconsin firms that participated say costs have been higher than anticipated to finish projects and 29 percent say projects have taken longer.

“Ironically, even as the pandemic undermines demand for construction services, it is reinforcing conditions that have historically made it hard for many firms to find qualified workers to hire,” said Simonson. “Roughly 1/3 of workers (across the nation) have been furloughed or terminated since pandemic.”

“The challenge is the coronavirus has put many contractors in the position to look for work and workers at the same time,” said Sandherr.

The survey also asked firms to predict when they might see their volume or business return to normal. In the Midwest, 42 percent of firms said ‘more than 6 months or never.’ In Wisconsin, 53 percent gave that same answer.

“I think there’ really a lot of uncertainty about the future course of construction,” said Simonson.

The survey results have prompted the Associated General Contractors of America to call on Congress to help by enacting new recovery measures.

“With a responsible amount of support from Washington, we can turn the current challenges into an opportunity to rebuild our economy and attract a new generation into good-paying construction careers,” aid Sandherr.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Labor council holds Labor Day food drive

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Drive-up food donations replaced food that would've been collected at a Labor Day picnic

News

Brat fry raises money for traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Sons of American Legion Squadron 70 cooked up a Labor Day fundraiser

News

Digital eye strain

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Adults and kids are prone to eye strain with people having more screen time

News

Pandemic delays construction projects

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Experts estimate the industry lost more than 400,000 jobs

News

Campaigns come to Wisconsin

Updated: 38 minutes ago
VP Mike Pence was in La Crosse. VP nominee Kamala Harris was in Milwaukee and Wauwatosa.

Latest News

News

Brat fry raises money to bring replica Vietnam Memorial Wall to Oshkosh

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Action 2 News first reported about the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 70′s effort to bring a replica Vietnam Memorial Wall to Oshkosh back in May.

News

Tired eyes from staring at a screen? Advice to help digital eye strain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
As more people are forced to work and learn from home, in front of a screen for hours longer than usual each day, our eyes are paying the price. Luckily, digital eye strain isn't permanent, and there are things doctors say you can do to avoid headaches and blurred vision.

News

Golfers raise money for veterans causes

Updated: 1 hour ago
Thornberry Creek was one of the golf courses donating proceeds to Folds of Honor

News

App makes lawn care easier

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
GreenPal is described as 'Uber for lawn care,' using a smartphone app to put customers in touch with services

News

Kids, adults suffering eye strain

Updated: 1 hours ago
Working (and schooling) from home is adding to our screen time and digital eye strain