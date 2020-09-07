Advertisement

Nearly 200 students ordered to quarantine at UW-Eau Claire after 69 students test positive for COVID-19

Some UW- Eau Claire staff will have a new job title for the upcoming semester, contact tracer.
Some UW- Eau Claire staff will have a new job title for the upcoming semester, contact tracer.(WEAU)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire reports 69 students have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday including 17 students who live on campus in residence halls and 52 students living off-campus. Classes began at the university on Wednesday.

In a press release, university officials say 148 students in six residence hall wings are in full quarantine for 14 days as a result of six of the students who tested positive possibly having had interactions with other students in their hall.

Seven students are in isolation and 11 students are in quarantine in Putnam Hall which has a capacity of 121.

According to the university no students have been hospitalized.

UW-Eau Claire will launch a public dashboard this week that will include the number of students who have tested positive on campus, and the number of students tested.

The university has arranged for meals and for books to be delivered to the students in quarantine and isolation on campus.

Lieske Giese, director of the health department, indicated that the current disease investigations into positive cases show there were no close student contacts connected to UW-Eau Claire classrooms.

The university is reminding students to stay at school and avoid traveling to and from a parent’s home, keep their social circles small, wear masks, wash hands regularly and practice social distancing.

The university says students who are tested should report their campus addresses, not their home addresses.

On Sunday, Eau Claire County reported its highest single day increase of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus metrics move lower in holiday report

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin’s coronavirus report on Labor Day had fewer tests, fewer new cases, and a decline in the death rate.

News

Pence, Harris arrive in battleground state of Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Both campaigns see Wisconsin as a prize that could be pivotal, as it was in 2016.

News

Wisconsin man drowns trying to rescue women in lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A 33-year-old Racine man jumped into a lake to save two women who were tubing in southern Indiana.

News

Labor council holds food drive

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Labor Council leads Green Bay food drive

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
The Greater Green Bay Labor Council is collecting food and grocery gift cards.

Latest News

News

Apple orchards make safety priority for visitors

Updated: 20 hours ago
Apple orchards make safety priority for visitors

News

Appleton orchard working to keep visitors and employees safe

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Dakota Sherek
Now that autumn is just around the corner, area apple orchards are getting their seasons started, and are also trying to keep its activities safe.

News

Bucks win in OT despite Antetokounmpo leaving game with ankle injury

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was knocked out of Game 4 of his team’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat with a sprained right ankle.

News

DHS: No new deaths reported in Sunday’s COVID-19 report, 893 new cases confirmed

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin health officials say another 893 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed Sunday.

News

Consumer Alert: Scammers using streaming trends, deferred student loan payment extension to their advantage

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT
|
By Tammy Elliott
We’ve been glued to our television sets more than ever during the pandemic - streaming content, binge watching a favorite series, and more.