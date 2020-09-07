Malik Taylor’s “great offseason” propels him onto the 53-man roster

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The most surprising cut of training camp was receiver Jake Kumerow. Instead, the Packers took Malik Taylor over the UW-Whitewater grad.

“It wasn’t really like a Malik over Jake type of situation,” General manager Brian Gutekunst said. “I think Malik had a great camp, an explosive athlete that has a lot in front of him. He really built off what he did last year. We’re excited to see where he can go.”

Taylor spent his entire rookie season on the Packers practice squad. Now, he’s on the final 53-man roster.

“He’s had a really great offseason,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “You go back to when he was with us all last year as well and he just extremely talented. He just has to put it all together and take what he does on a daily basis on the practice field and transition it to the game field.”

LaFleur added he will get his opportunities with the offense. It will be up to Taylor to make the most of them.

“It lit another fire,” Taylor said. “Another level of motivation, another level of determination and I’m just ready to attack this thing.”

His dream has become a reality. However, it may take until Sunday to feel real.

“It still hasn’t hit me yet,” Taylor explained. “I don’t think it’s going to hit me until we get into that stadium.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.