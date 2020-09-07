Advertisement

Labor Council leads Green Bay food drive

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday is Labor Day -- a day that recognizes the labor movement and the contributions workers make to our economy. But many workers are struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Greater Green Bay Labor Council is holding a food drive to help those who are struggling.

Every year, the labor council hosted a picnic at Bay Beach Amusement Park that celebrates workers and their contributions. The proceeds are used to buy grocery gift cards for families in need.

The picnic couldn’t happen this year because of the pandemic. Instead, people are asked to bring non-perishable food items to the Green Bay Labor Temple, 1570 Elizabeth St., in Green Bay between 10 A.M. and 6 P.M. Donations will go to about 20 area food pantries, particularly the additional Ashwaubenon site for St. John the Evangelist homeless shelter.

The Labor Council says the food drive comes at a critical time for many.

“We’re seeing significant unemployment. We’re seeing there’s issues where people have tried to obtain unemployment checks from the state and can’t because of the backlog in the system. People are having problems paying basic bills, and buying food is one of those basic things that’s being affected,” Dan Wadle, community services liaison for the labor council, said.

It’s a drive-up food drive, so you don’t even have to get out of your car to bring in your donation.

“We do have about a half dozen volunteers to be there. We’ll have collection boxes. People will drive up. They won’t need to get out of their car. We’ll basically take their donations from them from their car and put them in the boxes,” Wadle explained.

If you can’t make a donation Monday, the Greater Green Bay Labor Council will accept donations of grocery gift cards through the end of September. You can send them to that same address.

