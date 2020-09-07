Golfers take aim to support veterans’ families

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - For golf courses around the country managed by Kemper Sports, like Thornberry Creek at Oneida, Labor Day has become known as a patriotic golf day to benefit the non-profit organization Folds of Honor.

“It raises money to provide educational scholarships to veteran families, people who were disabled and fallen in the line of duty,” says Chase Powers, Thornberry Creek Sales and Marketing Manager.

One of the ways golfers raise money is by competing in a Beat The Pro’s Shot contest on hole 17.

“I didn’t do very well, my friends came pretty close, but not measurable, but we’re just playing a really nice course on a beautiful day,” says Donald Milkey from Appleton with a smile.

For Milkey, supporting veterans causes is close to his heart.

“I have a son that’s a Marine, my dad was in Vietnam, my uncle was in Vietnam, believe my grandpa was in World War Two, so donating to the veterans is easy,” says Milkey.

Ten percent of all food sales today, as well as any cash or credit card donations golfers make is also donated to Folds of Honor.

“They raised over $200,000 for Folds of Honor in 2019, so in 2020 we’re hoping to have even more,” says Powers.

No matter where their ball sails, or where it lands, golfers say they’re just happy to support veterans and their families.

“It didn’t matter about winning anything, donating money to a good cause is definitely worth it,” says Milkey.

“Everybody is a winner, absolutely,” adds Powers.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.