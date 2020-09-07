Coronavirus metrics move lower in holiday report

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The metrics all trended lower in Wisconsin’s coronavirus report on Labor Day with fewer tests, fewer new cases and fewer hospitalizations.

Monday’s report added 567 new cases, or 10.37% of the 5,466 test results. To give that perspective, that was almost as many tests as Sunday’s report (5,509) but 330 fewer cases. The percentage of positive cases fell almost 6 points. But by our calculation, the 7-day average still works out to 10.56%, more than twice the 5% that health officials want to see to indicate the state is getting the spread of the virus under control.

There were no more deaths reported for a second day in a row. That helped bring the death rate down to 1.4% of all known cases.

It’s been seven months since Wisconsin’s first confirmed coronavirus case. We now have a total 81,760 confirmed cases while 1,226,793 people who were tested were negative. The state only counts each person once in these statistics, even if they’re tested multiple times. To date, 21% of Wisconsin’s population has been tested for the virus.

County case numbers will be added shortly.

[CLICK HERE to find a community testing site]

The state reported only 19 more people were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. That’s 7.4% of known cases. The latest information available to us shows 286 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Sunday, including 96 in ICU. Those are the lowest numbers in over a month. There are another 99 people in hospitals suspected of having COVID-19 but waiting for test results.

The state says 72,478 people infected with the coronavirus have recovered (88.7%), meaning 30 days passed since their diagnosis or first symptoms, or their release from the hospital or absence of symptoms are documented. There are 8,096 people whose cases are still active. The percentage of active cases -- 9.9% -- has been flat for three days.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold) are as reported by the DHS. State numbers can vary from county health department numbers, which are updated at different times:

Wisconsin

Adams - 149 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Ashland - 37 cases (1 death)

Barron - 392 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 56 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 5,885 cases (+40) (58 deaths)

Buffalo - 93 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 54 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Calumet - 602 cases (+15) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 382 cases (+4)

Clark – 260 cases (+1) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 390 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 120 cases

Dane – 6,208 cases (+90) (40 deaths)

Dodge – 1,260 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Door - 151 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 288 cases (+3)

Dunn - 200 cases (+5)

Eau Claire - 977 cases (+33) (6 deaths)

Florence - 31 cases (+2)

Fond du Lac - 1,282 cases (+5) (12 deaths)

Forest - 107 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Grant - 480 cases (+6) (18 deaths)

Green - 304 cases (+14) (2 deaths)

Green Lake - 111 cases (+3)

Iowa - 123 cases

Iron - 131 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 78 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jefferson - 996 cases (+6) (7 deaths)

Juneau - 250 cases (+1) (1 death)

Kenosha - 3,056 cases (+4) (65 deaths)

Kewaunee - 210 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 1,337 cases (+11) (2 deaths)

Lafayette - 188 cases (+1)

Langlade - 88 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 90 cases (+1) (1 death)

Manitowoc - 616 cases (+10) (2 deaths)

Marathon - 827 cases (+7) (14 deaths)

Marinette - 641 cases (+8) (7 deaths)

Marquette - 110 cases (+3) (1 death)

Menominee - 29 cases

Milwaukee – 24,853 (+54) (502 deaths)

Monroe - 303 cases (2 deaths)

Oconto - 490 cases (+10) (3 deaths)

Oneida - 230 cases (+1) (1 death)

Outagamie – 2,301 cases (+67) (21 deaths)

Ozaukee - 1,000 cases (18 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Pepin - 48 cases

Pierce - 310 cases (6 deaths)

Polk – 187 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Portage - 754 cases (+19) (2 deaths)

Price - 36 cases

Racine - 4,158 cases (+4) (91 deaths)

Richland - 61 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,839 cases (+17) (28 deaths)

Rusk - 31 cases (+1 ) (1 death)

Sauk - 679 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 166 cases

Shawano – 324 cases (+7)

Sheboygan - 1,170 cases (+3) (9 deaths)

St. Croix - 677 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Taylor - 126 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Trempealeau - 441 cases (2 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Vernon - 117 cases

Vilas - 128 cases

Walworth - 1,832 cases (+22) (32 deaths)

Washburn – 77 cases (+1)

Washington - 1,776 cases (+1) (29 deaths)

Waukesha - 5,843 cases (+24) (78 deaths)

Waupaca - 773 cases (+11) (19 deaths)

Waushara - 196 cases (+8) (2 deaths)

Winnebago - 1,715 cases (+20) (21 deaths)

Wood - 530 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (numbers compared to Friday - see note below)

Alger - 16 cases

Baraga - 6 cases

Chippewa - 44 cases (+1)

Delta – 157 cases (+7) (3 deaths)

Dickinson – 68 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 137 cases (+2) (1 death)

Houghton – 137 cases (+41) (1 death)

Iron – 36 cases (+2) (1 death)

Keweenaw - 4 cases

Luce – 8 cases (+2)

Mackinac - 33 cases (+1)

Marquette - 225 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 230 cases (+1)

Ontonagon – 35 cases

Schoolcraft - 15 cases (+1)

The State of Michigan says they will only be reporting county by county cases Monday - Saturday starting Sunday, September 6.

Health officials there say weekend data are often erratic and generally lower than other days due to reduced testing and lab staffing.

Michigan health officials say Sunday and Monday data will both be reported on Mondays, including Labor Day, and say the change won’t affect the department’s ability to provide onset date information for COVID-19 cases.

“At this time, reporting on Sunday rather than Monday is not critical to our understanding of the virus,” said MDHS Director Robert Gordon. “This change will allow staff who have not had a real day off since February to get some relief and allow the department to prioritize more valuable data reporting, including school outbreak information.”

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.