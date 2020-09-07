Advertisement

CHILLY, WINDY, RAINY...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was inevitable, but probably not expected this soon: A TRUE TASTE OF THE CHANGING SEASON - With just a hint of where we’re going…

MUCH COLDER air is returning. You felt the cooler air already today - WAIT UNTIL TOMORROW! Daytime highs temperatures will only be in the low to mid 50s, a far cry from the average high of 74 degrees! A nasty northeast wind will gust to 25 mph. Adding to the chill will be periods of rain. You mix that all together and you get a day that is a miserable if you’re outside and very dark if you’re inside.

More chilly, wind whipped rain will fall Wednesday… When it’s over most of us should get at least at least 1″ or more of rain. The rain-free break is short, as another rain chance arrives by Saturday.

A side note on the northeast wind, it could create some Lakeshore and Bayshore flooding into portions of Wednesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS’ FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

TUESDAY: NE 15-35 KTS WAVES: 3-6′

WEDNESDAY: NNW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Turning cooler. LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Breezy and chilly. Periods of rain. Bay and lakeshore flooding? HIGH: 55 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Rainy, breezy and cool. Bay and lakeshore flooding? HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cool. HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 67 LOW 52

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. A thunderstorm is possible. Mild. HIGH: 69 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Chance of a daybreak shower. Partly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 69

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

CHILLY, WINDY, RAINY...

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures moving in, breezy conditions expected this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures moving in, breezy conditions expected this week

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Labor Day forecast and the week ahead

Updated: 5 hours ago
Labor Day could set a record for coolest high, then rain is on the way

Forecast

A COOLER LABOR DAY... RAINY, RAW & EVEN COOLER MIDWEEK

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool Labor Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
Monday may set a record for the coolest high. Rainy, raw weather coming this week.

Forecast

COOL, BUT MAINLY DRY LABOR DAY... RAIN ARRIVES TUESDAY

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Cool but pleasant Labor Day, rain arrives Tuesday

Updated: 19 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Rain moves out tonight, Labor Day to begin with some sun

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
First Alert Forecast: Rain moves out tonight, Labor Day to begin with some sun

Forecast

First Alert Weather Day: What to expect Sunday afternoon

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT
First Alert Weather Day: What to expect Sunday afternoon

Forecast

THUNDERSTORMS TODAY, SOME STRONG... LAKESIDE FLOODING & ROUGH SURF

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...