CHILLY, WINDY, RAINY...

It was inevitable, but probably not expected this soon: A TRUE TASTE OF THE CHANGING SEASON - With just a hint of where we’re going…

MUCH COLDER air is returning. You felt the cooler air already today - WAIT UNTIL TOMORROW! Daytime highs temperatures will only be in the low to mid 50s, a far cry from the average high of 74 degrees! A nasty northeast wind will gust to 25 mph. Adding to the chill will be periods of rain. You mix that all together and you get a day that is a miserable if you’re outside and very dark if you’re inside.

More chilly, wind whipped rain will fall Wednesday… When it’s over most of us should get at least at least 1″ or more of rain. The rain-free break is short, as another rain chance arrives by Saturday.

A side note on the northeast wind, it could create some Lakeshore and Bayshore flooding into portions of Wednesday.

BOATERS’ FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

TUESDAY: NE 15-35 KTS WAVES: 3-6′

WEDNESDAY: NNW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Turning cooler. LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Breezy and chilly. Periods of rain. Bay and lakeshore flooding? HIGH: 55 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Rainy, breezy and cool. Bay and lakeshore flooding? HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cool. HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 67 LOW 52

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. A thunderstorm is possible. Mild. HIGH: 69 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Chance of a daybreak shower. Partly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 69

