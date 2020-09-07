Advertisement

Brat fry raises money to bring replica Vietnam Memorial Wall to Oshkosh

By Dakota Sherek
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News first reported about the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 70′s effort to bring a replica Vietnam Memorial Wall to Oshkosh back in May. While the pandemic has forced some plans to change, fundraising efforts are still underway.

The group spent Labor Day hosting their second brat fry fundraiser to bring the traveling wall to Oshkosh.

The replica memorial wall has been brought to Oshkosh before, and makes a lasting impact.

“It’s very emotional for the fact that a lot of people don’t get the chance to go to Washington D.C. and actually see the memorial wall,” said Mike Bennett, a member of the Sons of the American Legion. “We want to make sure we provide that opportunity to come to a place locally, see the wall, pay their respects.”

“We are so happy to bring this so those veterans that have not gone to Washington can see it and feel what it is,” said Nick Nebel, American Legion Post 70′s historian.

The wall was supposed to come this October, but Bennett says the pandemic has forced them to push the event to next year.

“We want to make sure we do it the right way, we want to make sure it’s a facility that’s safe for everybody and that is accessible for everybody and that’s why we’re postponing to next year,” said Bennett.

But just because it’s postponed doesn’t mean fundraising can stop, especially since many fundraisers had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

Bennett says the first brat fry helped a lot, and now they’re only about $2,000 away from their goal. He hopes the Labor Day Brat Fry brings them to the finish line.

“It is an incredible feeling, so we’re really fortunate for the community support we’ve received,” said Bennett.

For updates on the when the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall will come in 2021, or to donate to the effort, visit the organization’s Facebook page.

