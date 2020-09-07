A COOLER LABOR DAY... RAINY, RAW & EVEN COOLER MIDWEEK

A northwest breeze is ushering in cooler, early fall-like weather to Wisconsin. We won’t see 70s this afternoon, but rather, high temperatures in the 60s. As that northwest wind slows down into the afternoon, conditions will improve on the water for those looking to do some Labor Day boating and swimming. We’ll see some sunshine through the midday, followed by thickening clouds this afternoon. Eventually, showers will arrive, but probably not until sunset, so most of your holiday looks dry.

However, we’re about to head into a wet stretch through the midweek. In fact from tonight through Wednesday evening, many of us will pick up an inch or two of rainfall. During this raw period of weather, breezy northeast winds may cause bayshore and lakshore flooding. Stay alert for rising water along waterways that flow out into the Bay. It’s also going unusually cool for early September... We may see record cold high temperatures only in the middle 50s. These temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees colder than average for this time of year.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THIS MORNING

LABOR DAY: NW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TUESDAY: NE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TODAY: Cooler with morning sunshine. Thickening afternoon clouds. Showers towards sunset. HIGH: 67

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Turning cooler. LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Rain develops. Cool, raw and breezy. Bay and lakeshore flooding? HIGH: 55 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Rainy, breezy and cool. Bay and lakeshore flooding? HIGH: 54 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cool. HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 67 LOW 50

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. A thunderstorm is possible. Mild. HIGH: 69 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 67

