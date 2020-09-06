Advertisement

Shawano County Traffic Accident Leaves One Man Dead

He was traveling down the highway on his motorcycle when he hit a stopped car
A Shawano man is hit by a car after being knocked off his motorcycle in an accident
By Dana Munro
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says a man died yesterday after he was knocked off his motorcycle and hit by another car on Highway 47.

A car had been stopped in the Southbound lane attempting to turn onto Landstad Road in the Township of Lessor. The motorcyclist was traveling south on the highway when he hit the car and was knocked onto the road.

A car traveling north on the highway then hit him.

He was taken to Theda-Clark Hospital in Neenah and died, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The Navarino-Lessor Fire Department and Pulaski Tri-County Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

