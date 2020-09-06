Packers announce 16-man practice squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have officially announced their 16-man practice squad.

The practice squad is as follows:

LB Krys Barnes

WR Reggie Begelton

DB Henry Black

RB Damarea Crockett

LB/DE Tipa Galea’i

C Jake Hanson

OL Zack Johnson

OT Alex Light

FB John Lovett

DT Willington Previlon

LB Greg Roberts

CB Stanford Samuels

DL Delontae Scott

WR Darrius Shepherd

There are still two spots available. Reports earlier show the two spots could be for WR Robert Foster and LB De’Jon Harris. That could take some time as protocols slow down the process of getting available players into the building.

