Packers announce 16-man practice squad
Roster and practice squad set
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have officially announced their 16-man practice squad.
The practice squad is as follows:
LB Krys Barnes
WR Reggie Begelton
DB Henry Black
RB Damarea Crockett
LB/DE Tipa Galea’i
C Jake Hanson
OL Zack Johnson
OT Alex Light
FB John Lovett
DT Willington Previlon
LB Greg Roberts
CB Stanford Samuels
DL Delontae Scott
WR Darrius Shepherd
There are still two spots available. Reports earlier show the two spots could be for WR Robert Foster and LB De’Jon Harris. That could take some time as protocols slow down the process of getting available players into the building.
