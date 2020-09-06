Advertisement

Las Vegas Five-Year-Old Gives Back to Sanitation Workers

He waits for them outside every trash day to give out snacks and water
Justin Boomah makes care packages for sanitation workers.
Justin Boomah makes care packages for sanitation workers.(ABC)
By Dana Munro
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While some five-year-olds admire astronauts and presidents, Justin Boomah has a different kind of hero. He admires sanitation workers. He waits for them outside every trash day and gives them cold water and snacks when they come.

But when the pandemic struck, Boomah realized they might be needing a little more help so he made them individualized care packages.

The city of Las Vegas took notice and gave Boomah a $1,000 grant to help him pay for the supplies for the care packages.

Boomah’s mother is proud to help him share his message and admires how he acknowledges and looks up to everyday heroes.

“[It’s] a thank you to those that that aren’t on the news every day, that you don’t hear about in the newspaper, that you don’t read about on Facebook,” says Boomah’s mother.

