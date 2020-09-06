Harris to tour training facility, attend roundtable during Wisconsin visit

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Campaign officials have released more information about Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris’ visit to Wisconsin on Monday.

During her Labor Day visit, Harris is expected to tour an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Training Facility, and according to the campaign, also speak with members and Wisconsin labor leadership about Biden’s commitment to workers and organized labor.

That visit is expected to start at 1:40 p.m.

Campaign officials say after visiting the facility, Harris is expected to attend a “Build Black Better” roundtable with Black Milwaukee business owners, and discuss how the administration, if elected, would advance racial equity.

The roundtable is expected to start at 3:50 p.m.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden visited Kenosha on Thursday for a community meeting, and also met with Jacob Blake’s family at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee.

Blake was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha Police Officer. Biden spoke with Blake, 29, by phone from the hospital.

Before Thursday’s visit, Biden hadn’t been to Wisconsin in nearly two years, despite the Democratic National Convention being held in Milwaukee.

Neither Biden nor Harris traveled to the city for the DNC, and opted to deliver their nomination speeches virtually due to the pandemic.

Harris’ visit comes on the same day Vice President Pence is expected to visit Dairyland Power Cooperative in La Crosse.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have made regular visits to the Badger State, with Trump having visited Kenosha last Tuesday to meet with law enforcement who responded during three nights of violence following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Both campaigns view Wisconsin as a crucial state for victory on Nov. 3. Trump won Wisconsin in 2016. Recent polls have Biden with a lead over the president in Wisconsin.

Action 2 News will continue to provide updates regarding the visits by Pence and Harris on-air, online and on our First Alert app.

