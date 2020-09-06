Advertisement

Harris to tour training facility, attend roundtable during Wisconsin visit

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Campaign officials have released more information about Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris’ visit to Wisconsin on Monday.

During her Labor Day visit, Harris is expected to tour an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Training Facility, and according to the campaign, also speak with members and Wisconsin labor leadership about Biden’s commitment to workers and organized labor.

That visit is expected to start at 1:40 p.m.

Campaign officials say after visiting the facility, Harris is expected to attend a “Build Black Better” roundtable with Black Milwaukee business owners, and discuss how the administration, if elected, would advance racial equity.

The roundtable is expected to start at 3:50 p.m.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden visited Kenosha on Thursday for a community meeting, and also met with Jacob Blake’s family at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee.

Blake was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha Police Officer. Biden spoke with Blake, 29, by phone from the hospital.

Before Thursday’s visit, Biden hadn’t been to Wisconsin in nearly two years, despite the Democratic National Convention being held in Milwaukee.

Neither Biden nor Harris traveled to the city for the DNC, and opted to deliver their nomination speeches virtually due to the pandemic.

Harris’ visit comes on the same day Vice President Pence is expected to visit Dairyland Power Cooperative in La Crosse.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have made regular visits to the Badger State, with Trump having visited Kenosha last Tuesday to meet with law enforcement who responded during three nights of violence following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Both campaigns view Wisconsin as a crucial state for victory on Nov. 3. Trump won Wisconsin in 2016. Recent polls have Biden with a lead over the president in Wisconsin.

Action 2 News will continue to provide updates regarding the visits by Pence and Harris on-air, online and on our First Alert app.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DHS: No new deaths reported in Sunday’s COVID-19 report, 893 new cases confirmed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin health officials say another 893 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed Sunday.

News

Consumer Alert: Scammers using streaming trends, deferred student loan payment extension to their advantage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tammy Elliott
We’ve been glued to our television sets more than ever during the pandemic - streaming content, binge watching a favorite series, and more.

Making A Difference

Las Vegas Five-Year-Old Gives Back to Sanitation Workers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
Five-year-old makes care packages for sanitation workers.

News

Shawano County Traffic Accident Leaves One Man Dead

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
A man is dead after hitting a stopped car on his motorcycle.

Latest News

News

Hidden Valley Hops Farm brings hop growing back to Winnebago Co.

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
A Winnebago County man started producing a particular crop, bringing back a tradition that has been long gone from the area.

News

Winnebago Co. man works to make local brewery products home-grown

Updated: 21 hours ago
Winnebago Co. man works to make local brewery products home-grown

News

Harley Davidson celebrates 117th anniversary with statewide rallies

Updated: 21 hours ago
Harley Davidson celebrates 117th anniversary with statewide rallies

News

Ambulance providers worry about budgets, seek funding

Updated: 21 hours ago
Ambulance providers worry about budgets, seek funding

News

Ambulance providers worry about budgets, seek funding

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Emergency medical services providers have worked throughout the pandemic on the front lines, but they’re seeing budget shortfalls grow.

News

Meet the mind behind your favorite highway signs

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The mind behind the punchy signs on state and interstate highway is Jon Riemann, a communication manager with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.