Greisen’s 7-on-7 football league offers an opportunity for players

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - High school football players who’s season has been postponed until Spring, don’t have to wait to play.

Chris Greisen, head coach at West De Pere high school, and Steve Childers, operator of the NYFO Youth 7-on-7 league, will co-host a fall 7-on-7 football league for high school-aged football players.

The purpose of this league is to give at least 16 high school teams an opportunity to play the game that they have devoted their time and sweat towards, build camaraderie with their teammates, and give the players the opportunity to get some film for schools at the collegiate level.

The league will take place at Capital Credit Union Park, home of the Green Bay Booyah, in Ashwaubenon, WI.

The competition will consist of 7 on 7 football games officiated by WIAA refs that are not working regular football games. The league will start play on Friday, Sept 11 with 7 weeks of regular season play with the playoffs beginning in week 8. In week ten, a champion will be crowned.

There will be no restriction for fans. Parents and students will be encouraged to come to the stadium to watch. Entrance admission price will be $7 for adults and $4 for students.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.