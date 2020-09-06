DHS: No new deaths reported in Sunday’s COVID-19 report, 893 new cases confirmed

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin health officials say another 893 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed Sunday.

The number of tests which were positive on Sunday were 16.2% of all test results (5,509). 4,616 tests came back negative for COVID-19.

The percentage of positive tests is the second highest the state has recorded since testing began. On March 29, the state reported its highest percentage of positive cases in a single day with 16.47% of all test results coming back positive. However, keep in mind the state had fewer than 1,000 daily test results at that time.

Sunday’s report brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 81,193 since testing began in February.

The current total of negative tests has risen to 1,221,894.

Health officials say the percentage of active cases increased slightly on Sunday to 10.0%, back to where it was on Friday after dropping to 9.9% on Saturday. Officials say 8,101 people are still considered active cases. The number of recovered cases is at 71,906, or 88.6%.

According to the state, the death toll decreased slightly on Sunday to 1.4% of known cases. This is a drop from Saturday’s report of 1.5%. Health officials say no one has died from COVID-19 throughout the past 24 hours.

More than 6,000 people (6,070) have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, which is an increase of 22 people from Saturday, according to the DHS. That’s 7.5% of all cases, a percentage that held steady since Saturday.

ICYMI, @DHSWI has a new #COVID19_WI data dashboard showing the number of cases by age? It's one of many ways you can see the complete picture of the impact of the virus on our state. See for yourself at https://t.co/vHg4BlZmre #MaskUpWisconsin #StopTheSpread pic.twitter.com/jL6Hxvbvbg — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) September 6, 2020

According to the state, there are currently 275 COVID-19 patients in hospitals. Of these, 95 are in ICU, a drop from Saturday’s report of 116 in the ICU.

Another 118 patients in the hospital have COVID-19 test results pending.

[CLICK HERE to find a community testing site]

Within the past week, we’ve seen local and county health departments in Northeast Wisconsin, including Oconto County and Fox Valley counties, issue a “call to action” urging people to avoid large gatherings on this holiday weekend, whether it’s a neighborhood picnic or going to the beach or park. The concerns about Labor Day activities aren’t just in Wisconsin, they extend nationwide (see related story).

Gov. Tony Evers and the DHS issued a statement late Friday afternoon saying 20% of confirmed coronavirus cases are linked to group gatherings.

“Contact tracing data suggests that fewer people are staying home with 20% of total confirmed cases reporting attending a gathering, party, or meeting up with people outside their homes within two weeks prior to testing positive for COVID-19. This percentage is even higher among younger adults, and it shows an increase from June, when this number was 14%, and May, when it was 7%,” the statement reads.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

County by county case numbers will be added here shortly.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.