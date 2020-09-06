Advertisement

COOL, BUT MAINLY DRY LABOR DAY... RAIN ARRIVES TUESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
While scattered showers and storms are still expected through the evening, the threat for severe weather does not seem as high as it did earlier today. Rain will not be as widespread this evening, but a stronger storm is still possible with high winds, small hail, and locally heavy rainfall. A cold front will sweep through late this evening, ending any threat for rain or storms by midnight.

A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY continues until early Monday morning for the Bay and down the Lake Michigan shoreline. The gusty winds should begin to subside overnight, and will continue to drop over the course of Labor Day. Sustained speeds by Monday afternoon should be around 10 mph or less out of a northerly direction. Labor Day will be cooler, but mostly dry with highs in the mid 60s. Rain showers could develop west of the Fox Valley by the evening, and rain will become more widespread through the night.

Fortunately, the heaviest rain and coolest weather of the week will hold off until after Labor Day. Tuesday and Wednesday will be downright COLD for early September! Highs will likely stay in the mid 50s... and we’ll be close to setting the all-time records for the coolest afternoon highs on Sept. 8-9. Periods of soaking rain can be expected mid-week along with strong northeast winds. The prolonged northeast breeze may lead to flooding along the Lower Bay... and rivers emptying into the Bay. That powerful system begins to lose its grip on the area Thursday, and temperatures should moderate for next weekend. Highs will return to the upper 60s, which is still a few degrees below average for the second week of September.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

GALE WARNING UNTIL MIDNIGHT

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE TUESDAY

LABOR DAY: W/N 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TUESDAY: ENE 15-30 KTS WAVES: 3-6′

TONIGHT: Spotty evening thunder, then clearing late. Breezy winds gradually subside. LOW: 53

LABOR DAY: Some early sun, then thickening clouds. A late-day shower possible... mainly WEST. Rain more likely at NIGHT. Not as breezy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: Chilly, cloudy, and breezy with periods of soaking rain. HIGH: 55 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Rainy, breezy, and cool once again. HIGH: 54 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: An early shower possible, then mostly cloudy but dry. Slightly warmer. Still breezy. HIGH: 61 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer and not as windy. A late shower? HIGH: 67 LOW 53

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 68 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with seasonable temps. HIGH: 70

