Appleton orchard working to keep visitors and employees safe

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Now that autumn is just around the corner, area apple orchards are getting their seasons started, and are also trying to keep its activities safe.

Greg Hofacker, owner of Hofackers Hillside Orchard, tells Action 2 News thousands of people have visited the orchard since they opened for the season.

However, he says they have plenty of space for everyone, and they’ve also made some adjustments due to the pandemic.

Employees at the orchard, which has 40 acres of space for families to spread out in, wear masks, and people can checkout, get materials, and pick up treats outside instead of going into the store.

Customers do need to bring their own wagons this year if needed due to the pandemic.

In addition to apple picking, visitors can go through a corn maze and a zip line.

Hofacker says he’s glad to be able to offer a way for families to get out and be active.

“Having this business is so rewarding and giving back. You know, it’s just like when you see those smiles and see those kids coming out. It’s a different world out there and everybody is kind of locked up, and it’s just like ’come on out’”, said Hofacker.

Sunday at 10, we’ll hear from visitors on why they think this is a fun and safe way to spend the day.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.