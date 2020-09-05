Wisconsin woman dies from Eastern Equine Encephalitis

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports a Chippewa County woman died from a virus spread by mosquitoes.

Tests confirmed a woman in her 60s was infected with Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

The DHS says hers was the second case of EEE identified in the state this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says an average of 11 cases are reported each year in the U.S.

According to the CDC, only 4 or 5% of EEE infections result in symptoms. Out of those, children under 15 and adults over 50 are more likely to develop a severe illness.

Nevertheless, the DHS urges people to protect themselves from mosquito bites, which can also transfer West Nile and other viruses.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.