Advertisement

Wisconsin woman dies from Eastern Equine Encephalitis

an Aedes aegypti mosquito known to carry the Zika virus, is photographed through a microscope at the Fiocruz institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil.
an Aedes aegypti mosquito known to carry the Zika virus, is photographed through a microscope at the Fiocruz institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil.(Associated Press)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports a Chippewa County woman died from a virus spread by mosquitoes.

Tests confirmed a woman in her 60s was infected with Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

The DHS says hers was the second case of EEE identified in the state this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says an average of 11 cases are reported each year in the U.S.

According to the CDC, only 4 or 5% of EEE infections result in symptoms. Out of those, children under 15 and adults over 50 are more likely to develop a severe illness.

Nevertheless, the DHS urges people to protect themselves from mosquito bites, which can also transfer West Nile and other viruses.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hook, line and sturgeon

Updated: 1 hour ago
While spearing sturgeon gets more attention, there's an opportunity to fish for sturgeon starting Saturday

News

Menasha officer, passerby save man on bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police have seen an increase in mental health calls during the pandemic

News

Kitchen fire damages Fond du Lac home while resident is away

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The cause of the fire is under investigation.

News

Fox Valley municipalities anticipate large number of absentee ballot requests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Because of the pandemic, mail-in voting has become more popular in this year’s elections. Many municipalities expect large turnouts through mail-in voting for the November election.

Latest News

News

Allouez buys strip mall for future development

Updated: 2 hours ago
The village is now the landlord for Gallagher's Pizza, Kaap's Old World Chocolates, Cousins Subs and others

News

Absentee ballot requests continue to grow

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oshkosh city clerk credits the city's push for mail-in voting during the pandemic

News

COVID-19 numbers jump ahead of holiday weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
Almost 1,500 tests were positive with the highest percentage positive in 5 months

News

$30M CARES Act funds steered to child care providers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The money will help programs recruit new employees, retain current staff, and increase health and safety practices.

News

Village of Allouez purchases strip mall, plans future development

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Webster Center holds some of the most recognized businesses in Allouez all in one place.

News

Day cares get $30M in CARES funds

Updated: 2 hours ago
The governor says CARES Act funds will be directed to early childhood care and education providers