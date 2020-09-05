TURNING COOL, WINDY, AND UNSETTLED THIS WEEK

Hopefully you enjoyed today’s pleasant weather, because the rest of the holiday weekend is not looking nearly as nice. We will stay dry this evening, but clouds will increase tonight as the first of several rounds of rainfall this week approaches. Showers could be ongoing by daybreak to the west of the Fox Cities.

Temperatures will be in the mid 50s Sunday morning. Rain showers are likely through the first half of the day with cloudy skies. It’s going to be a windy day with a south breeze gusting to 35 mph. Local lakes will be choppy at best, and a GALE WARNING is posted for Lake Michigan and the Bay of Green Bay. Most areas will get a break from the rain by midday, and highs will get into the 70s. Some afternoon sunshine could lead to storms redeveloping by the evening.

Labor Day looks mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be cooler with highs holding in the 60s. A northwest wind will be breezy at times, but gusts should top out around 20 mph. By Monday evening, rain showers may develop... especially WEST of the Fox Valley.

The active and cooler weather continues for the rest of next week. Highs Tuesday through Thursday will likely stay in the mid-to-upper 50s! It will be cloudy and breezy with periods of soaking rain expected. A strong northeast wind could lead to flooding concerns along the southern Bay of Green Bay throughout the week. Over the next seven days, much of Northeast Wisconsin will receive at least 2-3″ of rain.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

GALE WARNING SUNDAY

SUNDAY: S 20-35 KTS WAVES: 3-7′

MONDAY: NW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Showers west of the fox cities by daybreak. LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Breezy and becoming cloudy. Rain likely, storms possible... especially SOUTH. HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

LABOR DAY: Breezy at times, but not as windy. Cooler with a mix of clouds & sun. Spotty PM showers. HIGH: 66 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Breezy and much cooler. Cloudy with periods of rain, thunder possible. HIGH: 55 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, cool, and breezy. Soaking rain continues. HIGH: 56 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Lingering rain showers... mainly EAST. HIGH: 59 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, but slightly warmer. Scattered showers. HIGH: 64 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a spotty shower. Breezy. HIGH: 66

