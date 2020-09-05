Advertisement

Packers finalize 53-man roster, Kumerow cut

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Now that training camp is over, the Green Bay Packers have finalized their 53-man roster.

Throughout the day, the team went through and eliminated more than 20 players, who include UW-Whitewater graduate wide receiver Jake Kumerow and offensive lineman Alex Light.

Light struggled last year, however during training camp he looked solid enough to add some depth at offensive tackle, and area Rodger had called settling just days ago.

In addition, Darrius Shepherd, who was an undrafted free agent addition from last year, was also cut, as well as running back Dexter Williams.

The following players have been cut from the team:

  • TE Evan Baylis
  • WR Jake Kumerow
  • RB Dexter Williams
  • WR Darius Shepherd
  • T John Leglue
  • LB Tim Williams
  • LB Tipa Geleai
  • FB John Lovett
  • G Zach Johnson
  • T Cody Conway
  • LB Delontae Scott
  • WR Reggie Begelton
  • CB Stanford Samuels
  • LB Krys Barnes
  • CB DeShaun Amos
  • RB Damarea Crockett
  • WR Malik Turner
  • DL Willington Previlon
  • LB Greg Roberts
  • T/G Alex Light
  • C Jake Hanson
  • S Henry Black

The team says after a waiver period of less than 24 hours, the team will start signing players to the 16-man practice squad on Sunday.

In addition, the team placed linebacker Curtis Bolton on reserve, guard Simon Stepaniak and running back Patrick Taylor on reserve/non-football injury, and have waived/injured defensive lineman Treyvon Hester and corner back Will Sunderland.

The team listed the following for the 53 man roster:

  • QB: Aaron Rodgers, Tim Boyle, Jordan Love
  • RB: Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams, AJ Dillon Tyler Ervin
  • WR: Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown, Malik Taylor
  • TE: Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan, Jace Sternberger, Josiah Deguara
  • OL: David Bakhtiari, Corey Linsley, Lane Taylor, Billy Turner, Elgton Jenkins, Rick Wagner, Lucas Patrick, Yosh Nijman, Jon Runyan
  • DL: Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Kingsley Keke, Tyler Lancaster, Montravius Adams
  • ILB: Christian Kirksey, Kamal Martin,Oren Burks, Ty Summers
  • OLB: Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith,Rashan Gary, Randy Ramsey, Jonathan Garvin
  • CB: Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, Chandon Sullivan, Josh Jackson, Ka’dar Hollman, Kabion Ento
  • S: Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Raven Greene, Will Redmond, Vernon Scott
  • Spec: Mason Crosby, JK Scott, Hunter Bradley

