Nine UW-Madison fraternities and sororities quarantined

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Health officials have directed the members of nine fraternities and sororities at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to quarantine themselves after 38 students tested positive for COVID-19.

The orders from UW-Madison and Dane County health officials affect 420 Greek life students, who have been instructed to quarantine for two weeks, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

UW-Madison is also requiring COVID-19 tests for students who live in the 38 Greek life houses.

The university did not say if the cases were linked to any parties or large gatherings.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.