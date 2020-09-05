Advertisement

New report shows Wisconsin suicide rate rose 40 percent

The rate is from data between 2000 and 2017.
New Wisconsin suicide report released
New Wisconsin suicide report released(NBC15)
By Caroline Peterson
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new report released just every five years, shows Wisconsin’s suicide rates rose 40 percent between 2000 and 2017.

Suicide in Wisconsin: Impact and Response was released by the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services and Prevent Suicide Wisconsin, detailed in 2019, 850 Wisconsin residents died by suicide. From 2013 to 2017, suicide rates were higher in rural counties than urban/suburban counties in the state.

The nearly 100-page report presents the most up-to-date picture of suicidal behavior in Wisconsin based on surveys, death records and hospital data. The Suicide Prevention Program Coordinator with Mental Health America (MHA) of Wisconsin, Leah Rolando, said it also includes resources for help and outlines strategy of action.

“The report is really about what things can we do to make sure people have lives worth living and that they are safe from communities, that they are fee from discrimination, racism, homophobia, any types of oppression,” Rolanda said.

The call to action in the report focuses on four strategies:

  1. Increase and Enhance protective factors, including efforts that build connections to community
  2. Increase access to care and supportive services
  3. Implement best practices for suicide prevention in health care systems
  4. Improve surveillance of suicide and evaluation of prevention programs

“This report provides a blueprint to bring together state resources, both public and private, in an organized effort to provide services and supports that save lives,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm in a release. “This not only includes increasing access to services to help those who are contemplating suicide, but also eliminating stigma so that people feel comfortable reaching out for the help they need.”

People in suicidal crisis or emotional distress can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOPELINE to 741741 for support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winnebago Co. man works to make local brewery products home-grown

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Winnebago Co. man works to make local brewery products home-grown

News

Harley Davidson celebrates 117th anniversary with statewide rallies

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Harley Davidson celebrates 117th anniversary with statewide rallies

News

Ambulance providers worry about budgets, seek funding

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Ambulance providers worry about budgets, seek funding

News

Ambulance providers worry about budgets, seek funding

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Emergency medical services providers have worked throughout the pandemic on the front lines, but they’re seeing budget shortfalls grow.

News

Lawyer of accused Kenosha shooter resigns from defense fund

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A lawyer representing a 17-year-old charged with shooting three people during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has resigned from his position with a defense fund that has raked in more than $700,000 to defend his client and conservative causes.

Latest News

News

Packers finalize 53-man roster, Kumerow cut

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Throughout the day, the team went through and eliminated 27 players who didn’t make the final cut for the active roster, which apparently included UW-Whitewater graduate Jake Kumerow and Alex Light.

News

State: 15 new deaths reported, 946 people test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A day after a record amount of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases was announced by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, health officials confirmed another 946 new cases on Saturday out of 8,021 total tests.

News

Nine UW-Madison fraternities and sororities quarantined

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health officials have directed the members of nine fraternities and sororities at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to quarantine themselves after 38 students tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Milwaukee evictions surged after state, federal bans lapsed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
They surged after the state and federal eviction bans expired this summer, driven by job losses caused by the pandemic, long-standing racial inequality and growing income disparity.

News

Harley Davidson celebrates 117th anniversary with statewide rallies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
One of the largest Harley events happening this weekend is at Wisconsin Harley-Davidson in Oconomowoc, and ABC’s Milwaukee affiliate WISN was told as many as 15,000 people could take part, but this dealer said they have the space to keep everyone spread out.

News

Fincantieri Marinette Marine awarded contract for unmanned surface vessel

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Fincantieri Marinette Marine, as well as five other companies, will be receiving nearly $7 million each for design work being done throughout the next year for a future unmanned surface vessel for the U.S. Navy.