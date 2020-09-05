Advertisement

Milwaukee evictions surged after state, federal bans lapsed

(KNOE)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (AP) - Evictions are big business in Milwaukee.

They surged after the state and federal eviction bans expired this summer, driven by job losses caused by the pandemic, long-standing racial inequality and growing income disparity.

Requests for help from legal aid lawyers have more than doubled since last year.

But the lawyers can only serve about 5% of renters trying to stay in their homes, a new report from the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism found.

