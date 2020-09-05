LONG HOLIDAY WEEKEND FORECAST

Today will be mostly sunny, seasonable, and not too breezy, as a result it will be the best day of the weekend. Overnight skies will be partly cloudy, but by daybreak Sunday, storms will be approaching from the southwest.

Sunday morning scattered thunderstorms will bring the potential for heavy rainfall, hail, and strong or damaging wind gusts. Some afternoon sunshine could lead to storm redevelopment later Sunday. It will also be a breezy day, southerly gusts will be as high as 25 to 28 mph.

It looks like we’ll luck out on Monday with dry weather through much of the day, until rain showers develop Monday evening. It will be a cooler day, high temperatures will only be in the middle 60s. That’s about 8-10 degrees cooler than average.

Next week will be even cooler, highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 50s! Tuesday through Thursday unsettled weather will also bring periods of showers. Gusty northeast wind will also set up during that time frame and could lead to flooding along the shoreline of the Bay of Green Bay.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: W VEERING NW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: SOUTH 20-30 KTS WAVES: 4-7′+ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY LIKELY

SATURDAY: SMALL CHANCE of a daybreak shower. Then mostly sunny. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Showers and storms southwest of the fox cities by daybreak. LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Breezy with scattered showers, a few storms. HIGH: 73 LOW: 57

LABOR DAY: Breezy and cooler. Clouds & sun with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Rain more likely at night. HIGH: 66 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Breezy, much cooler. Periods of rain, possible thunder. HIGH: 55 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Breezy, cool, showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Some showers linger - Especially early. HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy day, rain chance returns at night. HIGH: 67

