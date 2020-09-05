Advertisement

Lawyer of accused Kenosha shooter resigns from defense fund

Rittenhouse is accused of killing two men and wounding a third last month during protests in Kenosha, Wis.
Rittenhouse is accused of killing two men and wounding a third last month during protests in Kenosha, Wis.(Kyle Rittenhouse (Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A lawyer representing a 17-year-old charged with shooting three people during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has resigned from his position with a defense fund that has raked in more than $700,000 to defend his client and conservative causes.

Attorney John Pierce is defending Kyle Rittenhouse.

The teenager is facing intentional homicide charges for shooting two people to death and injuring a third during unrest after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot and paralyzed by police.

Pierce said he resigned from the fund to avoid any “appearance of conflict,” USA Today reports.

Pierce and his firm have been accused of defaulting on millions of dollars owed to an investor.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Packers finalize 53-man roster, Kumerow cut

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Throughout the day, the team went through and eliminated 27 players who didn’t make the final cut for the active roster, which apparently included UW-Whitewater graduate Jake Kumerow and Alex Light.

News

State: 15 new deaths reported, 946 people test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A day after a record amount of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases was announced by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, health officials confirmed another 946 new cases on Saturday out of 8,021 total tests.

News

Nine UW-Madison fraternities and sororities quarantined

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health officials have directed the members of nine fraternities and sororities at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to quarantine themselves after 38 students tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Milwaukee evictions surged after state, federal bans lapsed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
They surged after the state and federal eviction bans expired this summer, driven by job losses caused by the pandemic, long-standing racial inequality and growing income disparity.

Latest News

News

Harley Davidson celebrates 117th anniversary with statewide rallies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
One of the largest Harley events happening this weekend is at Wisconsin Harley-Davidson in Oconomowoc, and ABC’s Milwaukee affiliate WISN was told as many as 15,000 people could take part, but this dealer said they have the space to keep everyone spread out.

News

Fincantieri Marinette Marine awarded contract for unmanned surface vessel

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Fincantieri Marinette Marine, as well as five other companies, will be receiving nearly $7 million each for design work being done throughout the next year for a future unmanned surface vessel for the U.S. Navy.

News

Pandemic changes the way people travel for holiday weekend

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
Travel agents are seeing is an uptick in leisure travel with people eager to get out and enjoy the last long weekend of summer.

News

Labor Day travel health & safety

Updated: 18 hours ago
The way people are traveling has changed, favoring cars over planes

Sports

Bucks on brink after blowing 4th-quarter lead vs. Heat

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee falls behind 3-0 in the best-of-seven series as Heat outscore Bucks 40-13 in 4th

News

Wisconsin woman dies from Eastern Equine Encephalitis

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports a Chippewa County woman died from a virus spread by mosquitoes.