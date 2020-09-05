Advertisement

Fincantieri Marinette Marine awarded contract for unmanned surface vessel

Fincantieri Marinette Marine
Fincantieri Marinette Marine(Fincantieri Marinette Marine)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fincantieri Marinette Marine, as well as five other companies, will be receiving nearly $7 million each for design work being done throughout the next year for a future unmanned surface vessel for the U.S. Navy.

The company announced the contract on Saturday after being awarded the work on Friday.

The design work being done throughout the next year, according to the company, is expected to be used by the Navy for detailed design and construction of other future unmanned vessels.

This contract is in addition to a previous contract awarded back in April.

As Action 2 News previously reported, the previous contract was to build the Navy’s first-in-class guided missile frigate.

Marinette Marine had been competing with four other shipyards for the contract announced in April.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pandemic changes the way people travel for holiday weekend

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
Travel agents are seeing is an uptick in leisure travel with people eager to get out and enjoy the last long weekend of summer.

News

Labor Day travel health & safety

Updated: 14 hours ago
The way people are traveling has changed, favoring cars over planes

Sports

Bucks on brink after blowing 4th-quarter lead vs. Heat

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee falls behind 3-0 in the best-of-seven series as Heat outscore Bucks 40-13 in 4th

News

Wisconsin woman dies from Eastern Equine Encephalitis

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports a Chippewa County woman died from a virus spread by mosquitoes.

Latest News

News

Hook, line and sturgeon

Updated: 18 hours ago
While spearing sturgeon gets more attention, there's an opportunity to fish for sturgeon starting Saturday

News

Menasha officer, passerby save man on bridge

Updated: 18 hours ago
Police have seen an increase in mental health calls during the pandemic

News

Kitchen fire damages Fond du Lac home while resident is away

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The cause of the fire is under investigation.

News

Fox Valley municipalities anticipate large number of absentee ballot requests

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Because of the pandemic, mail-in voting has become more popular in this year’s elections. Many municipalities expect large turnouts through mail-in voting for the November election.

News

Allouez buys strip mall for future development

Updated: 19 hours ago
The village is now the landlord for Gallagher's Pizza, Kaap's Old World Chocolates, Cousins Subs and others

News

Absentee ballot requests continue to grow

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Oshkosh city clerk credits the city's push for mail-in voting during the pandemic