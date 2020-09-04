Advertisement

Wisconsin’s Maggie Geiger becomes cornhole legend

By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER, Wis. (WEAU) - Whether you call it bags or cornhole, Dorchester’s Maggie Geiger is better than you. Well, maybe not, but let’s just say the odds are not in your favor.

Geiger recently went on an historic run at the American Cornhole Organization (ACO) World Championships of Cornhole 15 in South Carolina. Geiger won Women’s Player of the Year, the Women’s Singles Championship, and the Women’s Doubles Championship.

“After being on the mainstage last year, and getting all the nerves worked out, I kind of knew what to expect. I think that’s what made the difference this year. I had been there before and I knew what was coming,” Geiger said.

Maggie’s first taste of global competition came at the ACO World Championships of Cornhole 14 in Las Vegas in 2019. She competed in multiple events, but went on a memorable run in mixed doubles with her dad as her partner. The pair eventually lost in the championship match.

Maggie carried that momentum into 2020 and established herself as one of the best in the world. When competition started at the ACO World Championships of Cornhole 15 in South Carolina, she separated herself from the field.

“It feels real good. I had a lot of people reach out to me that play cornhole around Wisconsin cheering me on. There’s not a big drive for cornhole in Wisconsin, so it’s nice,” Maggie added.

Defending her titles will not be easy. Geiger recently broke her throwing elbow when she fell at home. However, she remains confident that she’ll be back soon, and ready to compete.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kitchen fire damages Fond du Lac home while resident is away

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The cause of the fire is under investigation.

News

Fox Valley municipalities anticipate large number of absentee ballot requests

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Because of the pandemic, mail-in voting has become more popular in this year’s elections. Many municipalities expect large turnouts through mail-in voting for the November election.

News

Allouez buys strip mall for future development

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The village is now the landlord for Gallagher's Pizza, Kaap's Old World Chocolates, Cousins Subs and others

News

Absentee ballot requests continue to grow

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Oshkosh city clerk credits the city's push for mail-in voting during the pandemic

News

COVID-19 numbers jump ahead of holiday weekend

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Almost 1,500 tests were positive with the highest percentage positive in 5 months

Latest News

News

$30M CARES Act funds steered to child care providers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The money will help programs recruit new employees, retain current staff, and increase health and safety practices.

News

Village of Allouez purchases strip mall, plans future development

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Webster Center holds some of the most recognized businesses in Allouez all in one place.

News

Day cares get $30M in CARES funds

Updated: 1 hours ago
The governor says CARES Act funds will be directed to early childhood care and education providers

News

App keeps track of vehicle recalls

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tell Safer Car what you drive and it checks every day for recalls automatically

News

Any recalls on your car? New app tracks it for you

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 53 million recalls for vehicles or related equipment were issued last year. The agency just launched a new app to track recalls and make it easier for owners to know when a recall needs to be addressed.

News

Mental health professionals see an uptick in mental health emergenices

Updated: 1 hours ago
Mental health professionals are working with local police to track mental health emergencies in order to get those who are struggling the help they need.