Village of Allouez purchases strip mall, plans future development

Plans include building a three-story mixed-use building with retail space and apartments.
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Webster Center holds some of the most recognized businesses in Allouez all in one place.

“That’s the strip mall where Gallagher’s Pizza, Kaap’s Chocolates, Cousins Subs, the Chinese restaurant, and Kiefer Uniforms are,” said Jim Rafter, Allouez Village President.

The village identified the location as a site for future development in its 2018 Streetscape plans. Officials took the next step forward by purchasing the building last Friday.

“As I mentioned last time when we met, ‘stay tuned,’” said Rafter. ’Well, stay tuned means we have a new opportunity to talk about.”

It is an opportunity to build a three-story mixed-use building with both rental space and apartments as part of a long-term goal to build a village center.

“We don’t have a downtown. We have an opportunity to create a Main Street kind of feel,” said Rafter.

What happens to those businesses with a storefront in the strip mall?

“As soon as we closed on the property, our planning coordinator went up there and met with or at least tried to meet with all of the business owners to let them know what was going on,” said Rafter.

Action 2 News reached out to multiple tenants about the building sale, and many of them responded by saying it is too early for them to comment. Rafter says the village stands ready to work with them through the development process and is dedicated to helping them stay in Allouez.

Next steps on the project include finding a developer and finalizing plans. Rafter says he would be excited to be able to break ground next spring.

