Two test positive for COVID-19 in Ashwaubenon School District

MGN image
MGN image(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people in the Ashwaubenon School District have tested positive for COVID-19.

The district sent letters home to families Friday announcing a positive case at Parkview Middle School and a positive case at Ashwaubenon High School. The district did not release additional information about the people who tested positive.

The district is working with the Brown County Health Department on contact tracing and notifying students or staff who may have been in close contact with the people who tested positive. People who need to quarantine will be notified.

If a child has had close contact with a person who tested positive, the family will receive a letter with instructions about monitoring symptoms, quarantining and testing.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says close contact is defined as “living with an individual who is positive for COVID-19, coming in contact with respiratory secretions of an infected individual (coughed/sneezed on, shared glasses/food/personal items), having physical contact with an infected individual, or being within 6 feet of an infected individual for more than 15 minutes”.

“At this point, most students and staff in the District are at low risk for a COVID-19 exposure from this confirmed case of COVID-19. This means you can continue with your daily activities, including work and school, if you do not have any symptoms of illness. As always, you should monitor your family for symptoms of COVID-19,” reads a statement from the district.

If you have questions, contact the school district or Brown County Public Health at (920) 448-6400.

Children or staff who are sick should stay home from school.

SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19

  • Fever (100.4 degrees or higher)
  • Cough
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Chills
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Runny nose/congestion
  • Fatigue
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea

Action 2 News has also learned of positive cases at St. Mary’s Springs Academy High School, Kimberly High School and Hemlock Creek School in the West De Pere School District.

As always, if you have questions, contact your school district or local health department.

