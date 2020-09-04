St. Mary’s Springs High School goes virtual after positive COVID-19 case

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Mary’s Springs Academy High School has transitioned to virtual learning after student tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s the first confirmed case of COVID among students and staff at the private Catholic school in Fond du Lac. The school was informed of the positive test after school Thursday. No other information was released about the student.

System President Stacey Akey says the high school will be all-virtual learning. The plan is for students to return to in-person classes on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The middle school and elementary school will continue with in-person learning.

Akey says the school has been working with Fond du Lac County Public Health on contact tracing. The school will notify parents of students who may have been exposed and those who need to quarantine.

Akey says the school system was prepared for the possibility of a positive COVID case and was ready to transition to virtual learning.

The school called into staff for deep cleaning of classrooms Thursday night.

Parents and guardians are urged to monitor students for these symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever (100.4 degrees or higher)

Cough

Difficulty breathing

Chills

Muscle or body aches

Loss of taste or smell

Runny nose/congestion

Fatigue

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

