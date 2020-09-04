Advertisement

Power 2 Change extended interview: Councilman Aaron Bailey

By Cami Rapson
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Bailey made history earlier this year in Manitowoc, becoming the first Black councilperson for the city.

He knows and feels the importance of it, especially with youth and young adults who are seeing him as an inspiration.

Bailey became more active this year in soecial justice issues with Lakeshore’s United Visionaries (LUV). While he’s stepped back from helping lead the group, he’s still making a difference as a volunteer and believes that LUV’s work is helping bridge gaps in the community.

In our extended Power 2 Change interview, Aaron Bailey tells us why representation is important.

