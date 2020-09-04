Kitchen fire damages Fond du Lac home while resident is away

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters will canvass the Linden Street neighborhood Saturday after a kitchen fire damaged a home while the resident was away.

The fire department says it was called to the 300-block of Linden shortly after 3:30 P.M. Friday. There was smoke coming from the back of the single-family home, and firefighters went inside to find a fire in the kitchen area.

Firefighters searched the house and found no one was home.

The fire was put out quickly and damage from the flames was limited to the kitchen, but there was some smoke damage to the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue routinely revisits neighborhoods where it responds to a fire to educate neighbors about fire safety.

