Advertisement

Kitchen fire damages Fond du Lac home while resident is away

(Pixabay)
(Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters will canvass the Linden Street neighborhood Saturday after a kitchen fire damaged a home while the resident was away.

The fire department says it was called to the 300-block of Linden shortly after 3:30 P.M. Friday. There was smoke coming from the back of the single-family home, and firefighters went inside to find a fire in the kitchen area.

Firefighters searched the house and found no one was home.

The fire was put out quickly and damage from the flames was limited to the kitchen, but there was some smoke damage to the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue routinely revisits neighborhoods where it responds to a fire to educate neighbors about fire safety.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fox Valley municipalities anticipate large number of absentee ballot requests

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Because of the pandemic, mail-in voting has become more popular in this year’s elections. Many municipalities expect large turnouts through mail-in voting for the November election.

News

Allouez buys strip mall for future development

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The village is now the landlord for Gallagher's Pizza, Kaap's Old World Chocolates, Cousins Subs and others

News

Absentee ballot requests continue to grow

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Oshkosh city clerk credits the city's push for mail-in voting during the pandemic

News

COVID-19 numbers jump ahead of holiday weekend

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Almost 1,500 tests were positive with the highest percentage positive in 5 months

Latest News

News

$30M CARES Act funds steered to child care providers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The money will help programs recruit new employees, retain current staff, and increase health and safety practices.

News

Village of Allouez purchases strip mall, plans future development

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Webster Center holds some of the most recognized businesses in Allouez all in one place.

News

Day cares get $30M in CARES funds

Updated: 1 hours ago
The governor says CARES Act funds will be directed to early childhood care and education providers

News

App keeps track of vehicle recalls

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tell Safer Car what you drive and it checks every day for recalls automatically

News

Any recalls on your car? New app tracks it for you

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 53 million recalls for vehicles or related equipment were issued last year. The agency just launched a new app to track recalls and make it easier for owners to know when a recall needs to be addressed.

News

Mental health professionals see an uptick in mental health emergenices

Updated: 1 hours ago
Mental health professionals are working with local police to track mental health emergencies in order to get those who are struggling the help they need.