Advertisement

In search of a prehistoric monster

A boat heads out on the Menominee River near Wausaukee
A boat heads out on the Menominee River near Wausaukee(WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The opportunity to harvest Wisconsin’s famed sturgeon is dominated by the spearing season each February on the Lake Winnebago system.

But another chance for anglers to tangle with the prehistoric fish opens tomorrow on select waterways around the state.

If persistence is a virtue, then fishermen arriving at the Bear Point boat landing on the Menominee River outside Wausaukee are the poster child.

“Never gotten a keeper yet, 2 and a half inches shy, that’s the closest I got,” says Dylan Johanning from New Holstein.

“35 years we’ve been doing it, I’ve had land up here for 25 years and in 25 years we caught one legal sturgeon,” adds Lee Ecker from Fond du Lac with a chuckle.

Over the next three weeks, fishermen can use a rod and reel on a 25 mile section of the Menominee River to try and land a sturgeon.

“Find a deep part of the river and just soak a night crawler, it’s real easy,” says DNR Fisheries Supervisor Mike Donofrio.

A sturgeon must be 60 inches, or five feet long, to keep.

“The next closest area where you could hook and line would be the Wausau area, so in Northeast Wisconsin this is it,” says Donofrio.

Donofrio says the handful of waterways open to hook and line sturgeon fishing is based on what bodies of water can sustain a harvest.

Statewide during September, an average of 30 to 50 sturgeon are tagged and registered.

“99-percent of the harvest occurs with the spearing season yeah, hook and line is a very small portion of that harvest,” says Donofrio.

And yet the lure of open water fishing for a prehistoric monster is a fall tradition that has these anglers hooked.

“With spearing you just, you’re looking down a hole all day and it’s just not much fun to me, you hook a 60-inch sturgeon on a rod and reel, you’re fighting it,” says Johanning.

“We have a crew of probably 10-15 come up every year for opening weekend, they bring their campers and tents and crock pots and Nesco roasters full of stuff and it’s just eat, drink and fish for four days straight,” says Ecker with a smile.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus cases skyrocket ahead of Labor Day weekend

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Almost 13% of test results were positive. A record 1,498 new cases were identified in one day.

News

More than one year after murders, visitation set for Diemel brothers

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home has posted obituaries for Nick Diemel and Justin Diemel.

News

Kenosha journalist quits after coverage of Jacob Blake rally

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Daniel Thompson resigned from his position as a digital editor at The Kenosha News after seeing the headline that was posted online for Saturday’s story.

News

Bay Beach celebrates final weekend of the summer

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
The park will be open Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day Monday. Hours are 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Look back at Bay Beach season

Updated: 10 hours ago
The amusement park celebrates the final weekend of summer.

Power 2 Change

Power 2 Change: Councilman Aaron Bailey

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cami Rapson
"When the title came up -- ’the first Black person,’ and it comes up a lot -- then it started to sink in that I’m not only representing myself but I’m representing a culture. I’m representing a genre of people that you can’t see."

News

Power 2 Change: Aaron Bailey

Updated: 16 hours ago
Bailey understands the responsibility that comes with being Manitowoc's first Black council member

News

Biden looks at impact of racial unrest in Kenosha

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Trump campaign called the visit too little, too late

News

West De Pere elementary student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
A student from Hemlock Elementary is in quarantine

Power 2 Change

Power 2 Change extended interview: Councilman Aaron Bailey

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cami Rapson
In our extended interview, Manitowoc council member Aaron Bailey tells us why representation is important for the Power 2 Change.