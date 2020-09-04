HOLIDAY WEEKEND WEATHER SCOOP

After another breezy day, wind will weaken overnight. A weak disturbance will also bring partly cloudy skies and a few spotty light rain showers.

Saturday still looks like the best day of the three Holiday Weekend days, with plenty of sun. A breezy Sunday will bring some scattered showers or storms, still most of the time it will not be raining. With a bit of luck, most of the day Monday is dry, but rain over spreads the area late afternoon or evening.

Periods of rain will linger all of Tuesday, Wednesday and into portions of Thursday. There is the potential for 1-2″+ of rain over the period. It will also be quite chilly (50s and 60s) and breezy. The combination of cool air, breezy conditions and rain will make for a not-so-nice stretch next week. We will also be on the lookout for possible lakeshore flooding.

Keep checking back for more updates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: WNW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: SOUTH 15-25+ KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A few spotty light rain showers. Not as breezy. LOW: 53

SATURDAY: SMALL CHANCE of a daybreak shower. Then mostly sunny. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Breezy with scattered showers, a few storms. HIGH: 73 LOW: 58

LABOR DAY: Breezy and cooler. Clouds & sun with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Rain more likely at night. HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Breezy, much cooler. Periods of rain, possible thunder. HIGH: 55 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Breezy, cool, showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Some showers linger - Especially early. HIGH: 61 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy day, rain chance returns at night. HIGH: 67

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.