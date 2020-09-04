Advertisement

Democratic VP candidate Kamala Harris to visit Wisconsin Monday

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris will visit Wisconsin on Labor Day.

Harris is expected to travel to Milwaukee. No times or locations have been announced.

“Additional details to follow,” reads a brief announcement from the Joe Biden campaign.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden was in Kenosha Thursday for a community meeting. He also met with the family of Jacob Blake at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee. Blake was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha Police Officer. Biden spoke with Blake, 29, by phone from the hospital.

President Donald Trump visited Kenosha on Tuesday and met with law enforcement who responded during three nights of violence following the shooting of Blake.

Prior to Thursday’s visit, Biden had not been to Wisconsin in nearly two years. The Democratic National Convention was held in Milwaukee, but neither Biden or Harris traveled to the city. They opted to deliver their nomination speeches virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have made regular visits to the Badger State. Pence is expected to visit Dairyland Power Cooperative in La Crosse on Labor Day.

Both campaigns view Wisconsin as a crucial state for victory on Nov. 3. Trump won Wisconsin in 2016. Recent polls have Biden with a lead over the president in Wisconsin.

