BREEZY FRIDAY BUT NOT AS GUSTY

Friday will be another breezy day, but the gusts won’t be as high as they were on Thursday. Yesterday some gusts in northeast Wisconsin were as high as 45 mph! Today’s gusts will be closer to 25-30 mph. Skies today will be mostly sunny, and high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Nice weather continues on Saturday with plenty of sun, a few clouds, and high temperatures that will be slightly warm, reaching the middle 70s.

The rest of the Holiday Weekend will have some shower and thunderstorm chances. Sunday’s chance begins with thunderstorms south in the morning, then more scattered to spotty activity for the rest of the day. A few showers and some thunderstorms are also likely on Monday. It won’t rain the entire time from Sunday into Monday, rather it will be periods of rain. High temperatures will be int he middle 70s Sunday, but the cooler low 70s Monday.

Additional showers and storms will be possible Tuesday through Thursday morning. It will also be much cooler from Tuesday and beyond. Highs will fall to the 60s and stay there next week.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE

FRIDAY: W 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SATURDAY: WNW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A bit breezy. SMALL CHANCE of a sprinkle. HIGH: 71

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Not as windy. Chilly. LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy with scattered showers, a few storms. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

LABOR DAY: Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Rain more likely at night. HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Breezy, much cooler. Periods of rain, possible thunder. HIGH: 65 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Breezy, cool, showers. HIGH: 62 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Chance of a morning shower, then decreasing clouds. HIGH: 64

