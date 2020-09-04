Bay Beach celebrates final weekend of the summer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the last weekend to enjoy Bay Beach Amusement Park for the 2020 season.

The park will be open Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day Monday. Hours are 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

It was not a typical season at Bay Beach. Due to COVID-19, the park implemented new safety procedures. That included increased cleaning of rides, hand sanitizer stations and wristbands.

The wristband system allowed the park to stay within capacity limits.

Also, lines were spaced out to encourage social distancing.

“For the majority of the days, the lines to the rides were pretty small, so there wasn’t a collection of people there. The majority of our guests were respectful of other people’s space and tried to keep a distance. All of the lines were marked off for concessions or for rides. So everyone really worked together to make it a successful summer,” says Jason Arnoldi, Park Facilities Superintendent.

