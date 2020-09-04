Advertisement

$30M CARES Act funds steered to child care providers

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced the state is directing $30 million from the CARES Act to early child care and education providers.

The additional funding will allow the Department of Children and Families to give another round of Child Care Counts payments -- a program that gives financial assistance to child care providers.

The money will allow programs to recruit new employees, retain current staff on the payroll, and increase health and safety practices at their facilities.

“Without child care, obviously parents can’t work, and parents want to send their children to quality child care because they want to know their kids are being taken care of,” Nicole Saastad, director of The Learning Tree in Eau Claire, said.

Child care providers who are eligible for the program will be able to apply starting next Wednesday, September 9. CLICK HERE for more information on the Child Care Counts payments.

