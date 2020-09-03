Advertisement

Woman set on fire in Waukesha, man struck by vehicle

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - Police have arrested a man for setting a woman on fire in Waukesha as she walked her dog and for hitting an elderly man with his vehicle and setting another fire at his property.

Neighbors say the woman was doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire Wednesday.

Witnesses say the woman was badly burned on her arms and stomach. In the other incident, sheriff’s officials say the suspect struck an 83-year-old man with his vehicle and set two vehicles on fire at the victim’s home in the Village of Waukesha.

The conditions of the victims were not released.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Driver airlifted to hospital after rollover in Hortonia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Deputies discovered the 35-year-old driver was traveling north when he lost control of his truck.

News

Two displaced after Allouez kitchen fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Green Bay Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai on how kids should store masks

Updated: 4 hours ago
Dr. Rai on mask storage, antibody testing and more.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai talks Labor Day, campus testing

Updated: 4 hours ago
Dr. Rai's advice for a safe Labor Day celebration.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Preview of Joe Biden trip to Kenosha

Updated: 4 hours ago
Joe and Jill Biden are coming to Kenosha Thursday.

News

Oconto Falls man formally charged with intentional homicide

Updated: 10 hours ago
Oconto Falls man formally charged with intentional homicide

News

Fox Valley tutoring service hopes to expand to meet demand

Updated: 10 hours ago
Fox Valley tutoring service hopes to expand to meet demand

News

UPDATE: Missing Waupaca County man found safe

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to state officials, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was called to an address on Landing Road in Royalton Township for a missing man who has been identified as 60-year-old Gary Herminath.

News

Fox Valley tutoring service hopes to expand to meet demand

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
With so many area schools going virtual to start off the year due to the pandemic, a Fox Valley tutoring service is now expanding to meet the demand, as parents seek out help and advice.

News

State lawmakers introduce legislation to diversify hiring at local law enforcement agencies

Updated: 14 hours ago
State lawmakers introduce legislation to diversify hiring at local law enforcement agencies