Advertisement

Video shows close call for Colo. man with dementia when candle sparks house fire

Ten family members, including 88-year-old Peters Richardville, were inside the Wheat Ridge, Colorado, home when a small candle next to a curtain caught fire.
Ten family members, including 88-year-old Peters Richardville, were inside the Wheat Ridge, Colorado, home when a small candle next to a curtain caught fire.(Source: Aaron Richardville, KMGH via CNN)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KMGH) - Candles lit during an 88th birthday party in Colorado ended up sparking a serious house fire. Fortunately, no one among the 20 family members was injured, but video footage shows just how close of a call it was.

Aaron Richardville and his family gathered Saturday for his grandfather’s 88th birthday party. Ten family members, including birthday celebrant Peters Richardville, were inside when a small candle next to a curtain caught fire.

“It was the most frightening thing I have ever been through,” Aaron Richardville said. “The flames just started pouring out of the top, and it went so fast before there was anything we could even do about it.”

Despite the growing flames, Peters Richardville, who has dementia, continued eating lunch.

“It just did not register for him. He did not realize the danger, and that is just the way that dementia works,” Aaron Richardville said.

Thankfully, Aaron Richardville’s aunt, who was leaving, had forgotten her purse and saw the fire when she went to retrieve it. A Nest security camera captured the harrowing moments as she ushered Peters Richardville away from the flames.

“We wouldn’t have been able to get in here if it was 30 seconds later,” Aaron Richardville said.

It took just two minutes for the home to become completely engulfed in flames, and many of the family’s possessions are lost forever.

Aaron Richardville is now warning others, saying if he only taken some time to check crucial safety equipment beforehand, the situation might have turned out differently.

“It was a plug-in smoke detector. Maybe it got unplugged? Had that smoke detector worked that was setting on the table right there, we would have known about it right at that point,” he said. “I have had that fire extinguisher sitting there on the floor in the same space for three years. I had never thought to look at it.”

Still, Aaron Richardville is grateful everyone survived, but now that he has time to reflect, he says he will never again light a candle in his house.

Copyright 2020 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: NY officials respond after protests over Black man's death in custody

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The officers involved have not been suspended over the March incident. The investigation is being handled by the attorney general's office.

Coronavirus

Indiana deputy fired after missing COVID-19 test while on vacation

Updated: 2 hours ago
All sheriff’s office employees are only allowed to miss their mandatory COVID-19 test if they are out of state.

National

Baton Rouge, La. man accused of raping 12-year-old he met on social media

Updated: 4 hours ago
The 25-year-old suspect is accused of paying a Lyft driver to pick up himself and a 12-year-old he met on social media and bring her to his house, where they had sex.

National

Man, 25, arrested after accusations of raping 12-year-old girl he met via social media

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The suspect is accused of paying a Lyft driver to pick up himself and a 12-year-old he met on social media and bring her to his house, where they had sex.

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Family calls for NY officers to be fired, charged after Black man's death in custody

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Protesters in Rochester, New York, are also calling for the city council to pass legislation that forbids police officers from responding to mental health crises.

National Politics

Pelosi says hair salon should apologize for ‘set-up’ visit

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting heat over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco at a time when California businesses are limited by concern over coronavirus.

National

Nana strengthens into hurricane as it barrels toward Belize

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Heavy rains were expected in Belize, as well as in northern Honduras and throughout Guatemala.

News

Oconto Falls man formally charged with intentional homicide

Updated: 5 hours ago
Oconto Falls man formally charged with intentional homicide

News

Fox Valley tutoring service hopes to expand to meet demand

Updated: 5 hours ago
Fox Valley tutoring service hopes to expand to meet demand

News

UPDATE: Missing Waupaca County man found safe

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to state officials, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was called to an address on Landing Road in Royalton Township for a missing man who has been identified as 60-year-old Gary Herminath.