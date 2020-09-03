Two displaced after Allouez kitchen fire

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were displaced from their home after a kitchen fire in Allouez Wednesday evening.

At about 6 p.m., the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to 600 Karen Lane. Firefighters arrived to find smoke at the front door and eaves.

Two residents escaped without injury.

It took about five minutes to put out the fire. Firefighters ventilated the home and checked for additional fire.

No firefighters were hurt.

The Green Bay Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The estimated cost of damage is $45,000, according to GBMFD.

